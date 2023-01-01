Grace Hudson Museum & Sun House

One block east of State St, the collection’s mainstays are paintings by Grace Hudson (1865–1937). Her sensitive depictions of Pomo people and other indigenous groups complement the ethnological work and Native American baskets collected by her husband, John Hudson. The lovely 1911 Sun House, adjacent to the museum, was the former Hudson home and is typical of the arts-and-crafts style of that era; docent-led tours are available at noon.