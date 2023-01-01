MacKerricher State Park preserves 9 miles of pristine rocky headlands, sandy beaches, dunes and tide pools. The visitor center sits next to the whale skeleton at the park entrance. Hike the Coastal Trail along dark-sand beaches and see rare and endangered plant species (tread lightly). Lake Cleone is a 30-acre freshwater lake stocked with trout and visited by over 90 species of birds. At nearby Laguna Point an interpretive disabled-accessible boardwalk overlooks harbor seals and, from December to April, migrating whales.

Camping is available.