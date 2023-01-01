Point Cabrillo Light Station

Built in 1909, this stout lighthouse stands on a 300-acre wildlife preserve north of town, between Russian Gulch and Caspar Beach. The grounds also contain a collection of restored 1900s-era houses and a large seawater aquarium within a former blacksmith and carpenter shop. Because the land here juts out into the sea, it's a great spot for whale-watching.

Note that it's a half-mile walk from the parking area to the lighthouse.

The lighthouse keeper's house and cottages are available for overnight stays.