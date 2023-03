This iconic lighthouse was constructed in 1870, destroyed in a 1906 earthquake and then rebuilt in 1908. It remains the tallest on the US West Coast (tied with nearby Pigeon Point) at 115ft. Check in at the museum and have a look at the Fresnel lens, then climb 145 steps to the top for the jaw-dropping view. You can stay nearby in keeper's homes and apartments. The turnoff is 2 miles northwest of town off Hwy 1.