For fabulous bird-watching, hiking on terraced rock past sea caves and access to hidden coves, head 1 mile down Lighthouse Rd from Hwy 1 and look for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) signs on the left indicating these 1132-acre public lands. The best, most dramatic walking trail leads along the coast for about 3.5 miles and also begins on Lighthouse Rd from a small parking area about a quarter-mile before the lighthouse parking area.