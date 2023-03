In a dramatic, rub-your-eyes-in-disbelief-beautiful location on a bluff over the sea, the wines here don't get pros excited but they are perfectly drinkable. The winery's owners are supremely friendly and you're encouraged to picnic at one of the many coast-side tables, stroll some of the short coastal trails along the cliffs and generally enjoy yourself (which isn't hard). No reservation necessary.

Located 12 miles north of Fort Bragg, look for the signs.