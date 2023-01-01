Richardson Grove State Park

Fifteen miles to the north of Leggett, and bisected by the Eel River, serene Richardson Grove occupies 2000 acres of virgin forest. Many trees are over 1000 years old and 300ft tall, but there are only a few short hiking trails. In winter, there’s good catch-and-release fishing. CalTrans has been trying to widen the road through Richardson Grove, which has sparked an intense protest.

The visitor center sells books and snacks inside a 1930s lodge, which often has a fire going during cool weather. The park is primarily a campground, with three separate areas and hot showers; some remain open year-round. Summer-only Oak Flat on the east side of the river is shady and has a rocky beach.