A half-mile northwest of the plaza, this lovely historical estate, also known as Lachryma Montis (Latin for ‘Tears of the Mountain’), was built in the 1850s for General Vallejo and named for the on-site spring, which the Vallejo family made good money from by piping water to town. The Gothic-style American-Victorian home remained in the family until 1933, when the state of California purchased it, along with its original furnishings. A bicycle path leads to the house from downtown. Tours 1pm, 2pm and 3pm Saturday and Sunday.