This roadside Wine Country marketplace showcases 25 walk-through (in some cases edible) gardens, along with a bunch of innovative and adorable shops, wine-tasting parlors and on-site Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau. There's a good, if pricey, cafe, and an outdoor 'test kitchen.' Look for the enormous orange Adirondack chair at road’s edge.

We especially love Nomad Chic, a design store that features worldly clothes, jewelry and house furnishings. Don't miss an afternoon sip at Prohibition Spirits Distillery, which offers tastings of orangecello and other innovative spirits.

