Viansa Sonoma

Fourth-generation winery from the Sebastiani family, this large hilltop winery and tasting room commands views to the valley down below. Look for Italian varietals and other favorites like the Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. There is live music on the grand patio in the summers on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 2pm, along with tasty wood-fired pizzas.
Nearby Sonoma Valley attractions
1.84 MILES
This gorgeous stone palace is a replica of the Jacuzzi family's estate in Friuli, Italy – yes, that's the Jacuzzis that gave us the hot-tub jet. Known for…
1.97 MILES
Balmy days are for pondside picnics and rainy ones for fireside tastings of old-vine zinfandel and Mourvèdre inside an 1850s farmhouse. Stroll out back to…
2.95 MILES
This roadside Wine Country marketplace showcases 25 walk-through (in some cases edible) gardens, along with a bunch of innovative and adorable shops, wine…
4.07 MILES
Barn cats dart about at this down-home winery with several different tasting areas and a $20 wine and chocolate pairing. The winemaker crafts standout…
4.87 MILES
Sonoma Valley’s feel-good winery, Robledo was founded by a former migrant worker from Mexico who worked his way up to vineyard manager, then land owner,…
5.24 MILES
This 42-acre estate sits in the newly dubbed 'Petaluma Gap,' where pinot noir and chardonnay grapes are tormented by wind and fog, urging them to produce…
6.1 MILES
With Scribe, a new generation has found its place in Wine Country. Bantering groups of bespectacled, high-waisted-jeans-wearing millennials frequent this…
6.36 MILES
California's oldest family-run winery looks like a castle but has a down-to-earth vibe. Founded in 1858 by a Bavarian immigrant, its signatures are…