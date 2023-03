Sonoma Valley’s feel-good winery, Robledo was founded by a former migrant worker from Mexico who worked his way up to vineyard manager, then land owner, now vintner. His kids run the place. The wines – served at hand-carved Mexican furniture in a barn – include a nonoaked Sauvignon Blanc, spicy Cabernet and bright, fruit-forward Pinot Noir. Bottles cost $20 to $60.

Appointments recommended for groups of six or more.