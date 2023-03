This beautiful Mediterranean hillside villa gives tastes of estate-grown, small-lot bottled Pinot Noir, Syrah and Chardonnay made by folks who believe in talking about pounds per plant, not tons per acre. Don’t think there isn’t variety though, with seven different clones of Pinot Noir alone grown. 'Vineyard to Bottle' tours are available noon and 2pm weekends ($25, 75 minutes).