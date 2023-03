This tiny, off-the-beaten path historic site shelters pictographs painted by Chumash tribespeople over 400 years ago. The sandstone cave is protected from graffiti and vandalism by a metal screen, so bring a flashlight to get a good look. The turnoff is off Hwy 154 below San Marcos Summit, about 6 miles from Hwy 101. The 2-mile twisting side road to the site is extremely narrow, rough and steep (no RVs). Look for a small signposted pull-off on your left.

Parking is very limited.