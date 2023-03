See that hill with the sci-fi forked radio tower at its summit? That's Twin Peaks, with a 925ft summit that's the highest point in SF. A giant pink triangle is displayed across the eastern hillside during June Pride month – and on clear days year-round, you'll get panoramic views here. Steep foot trails ascend to the top; wear shoes with traction and dress warmly. Alternatively, you can access Twin Peaks by car or bus 37 (limited service; check schedules).