If these red-velvet parlor walls could talk this 1886 Queen Anne–style Victorian could tell you about earthquakes, booms, busts and untimely deaths. This turreted mansion looks like a Clue game setting – was the murderer Colonel Mustard with a rope in the ballroom, or Miss Scarlet with a candlestick in the pantry? Docents devoted to Victoriana lead one-hour house tours plus neighborhood walking tours and seasonal events, from fancy-dress Victorian Valentine balls to eerily accurate haunted house tours.

Free 2-hour neighborhood walking tours run by San Francisco Heritage depart from the curb outside Haas-Lilienthal House every Sunday at 12:30pm.