Inside this low-roofed, high-modernist church a blond-wood sanctuary welcomes all faiths. Kindly Reverend Joanne Tolosa will answer questions about spirituality, the church or its Shinto-inspired beliefs, then leave you to contemplation. Vintage photographs capture 80 years of Konko-kyo events, from Cherry Blossom festivals to July community bazaars. On New Year's Day, visitors jot down an appreciation, an apology and a request on a slip of paper to hang from a tree then receive blessings with sacred rice wine.