Redding & Around
Explore Redding & Around
See
Sundial Bridge
Resembling a beached cruise ship, the shimmering-white 2004 Sundial Bridge spans the river and is one of Redding’s marquee attractions, providing an…
See
Shasta State Historic Park
On Hwy 299, 6 miles west of Redding, this state historic park preserves the ruins of an 1850s Gold Rush mining town called Shasta – not to be confused…
See
Shasta Dam
On scale with the enormous natural features of the area, this colossal, 15-million-ton concrete dam is second only in size to Grand Coolie Dam in…
See
Lake Shasta Caverns
High in the limestone megaliths at the north end of the lake hide these impressive caves. Tours through the many chambers dripping with massive formations…
See
Turtle Bay Exploration Park
Situated on 300 meandering acres, this is an artistic, cultural and scientific center for visitors of all ages, with an emphasis on the Sacramento River…
See
Courthouse Museum
This building was the courthouse for over 30 years in the late 1800s and now houses a fun and informative museum and visitor center.