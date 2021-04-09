Redding & Around

Explore Redding & Around

  • S

    Sundial Bridge

    Resembling a beached cruise ship, the shimmering-white 2004 Sundial Bridge spans the river and is one of Redding’s marquee attractions, providing an…

  • S

    Shasta State Historic Park

    On Hwy 299, 6 miles west of Redding, this state historic park preserves the ruins of an 1850s Gold Rush mining town called Shasta – not to be confused…

  • S

    Shasta Dam

    On scale with the enormous natural features of the area, this colossal, 15-million-ton concrete dam is second only in size to Grand Coolie Dam in…

  • L

    Lake Shasta Caverns

    High in the limestone megaliths at the north end of the lake hide these impressive caves. Tours through the many chambers dripping with massive formations…

  • T

    Turtle Bay Exploration Park

    Situated on 300 meandering acres, this is an artistic, cultural and scientific center for visitors of all ages, with an emphasis on the Sacramento River…

  • C

    Courthouse Museum

    This building was the courthouse for over 30 years in the late 1800s and now houses a fun and informative museum and visitor center.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Redding & Around.

