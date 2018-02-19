Welcome to Newport Beach
For visitors, the pleasures are many: just-off-the-boat seafood, boogie-boarding the human-eating waves at the Wedge, and the ballet of yachts in the harbor. Just inland, more lifestyles of the rich and famous revolve around Fashion Island, a posh outdoor mall and one of the OC’s biggest shopping centers.
Top experiences in Newport Beach
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
Bear Flag Fish Company in Newport BeachSeafood
-
Eat Chow in Newport BeachCalifornian
-
Tackle Box in Corona del MarSeafood
-
Dory Deli in Newport BeachDeli
-
Beachcomber Café in Crystal Cove State ParkAmerican
-
Buddha’s Favorite in Newport BeachJapanese
-
Crab Cooker in Newport BeachSeafood
-
Wild Taco in Newport BeachMexican
-
Ruby’s Crystal Cove Shake Shack in Crystal Cove State ParkAmerican
-
Bluewater Grill in Newport BeachSeafood
Recent articles
Newport Beach activities
Whale-Watching Cruise from Newport Beach
Round up your family and friends and set off on this 2.5-hour whale-watching cruise from Newport Beach. On a 65-foot (20-meter) boat, you’ll cruise down the Orange County coastline, watching for several varieties of whales, dolphins and other marine life.The coastal waters provide the calm conditions that attract these impressive mammals.This whale-watching tour is available year-round, and depending on the season you travel, different whales may be in the area. Giant blue whales like to visit in the summer and fall months. These whales are the largest mammals ever seen in existence, usually growing to approximately 200 tons (180 metric tons) and 98 feet (30 meters) in length! You may also see grey whales, which can live up to 70 years. Finback whales are also common in the summer months; they are the second-largest mammals after blue whales, and they grow to up to 72 feet (22 meters).During the winter and spring months, you'll typically see minke and humpback whales. The minke whale is one of the world’s smallest whales, only growing to about 23 feet (7 meters). The beloved humpback whale can grow to be about 52 feet (16 meters). Both whales love krill, and they ‘fluke’ (slap) their tails on the water in order to bring the krill up to the surface. Humpbacks are a very curious breed of whales and are often referred to as ’friendlies’ by sailors because they love to come up to ships. Keep your eyes peeled for other marine life like seals, sea lions and several types of dolphins. Your friendly and knowledgeable captain and crew all come from strong backgrounds in marine biology and will be able to answer all your questions.
Los Angeles Dinner Cruise
When the sun goes down, the simple scenery of the harbors illuminate setting the backdrop for your Los Angeles dinner cruise. Board your ship at your choice of port - Marina Del Rey or Newport Beach - and cast off with a glass of champagne in hand. Take to your private table and indulge in four courses of delicious food freshly prepared by the onboard chefs. After dinner, dance to live or DJ musical entertainment or simply take in the breathtaking views from the outdoor decks.Window Seating and Champagne Upgrade: Elevate your experience with guaranteed window seating and a bottle of champagne for two to enjoy with your dinner. Admire the charming views of the harbor while you dine in luxury. It's a perfect way to celebrate a special occasion.Please note: The distance between the Marina Del Rey and Newport Beach locations is 50 miles (80 kilometers). Please choose carefully, as the option you select when booking is where you MUST board the cruise. See sample menu in Itinerary below
Newport Beach Whale and Dolphin Watching Cruise
Whale watching & dolphin cruises depart from the famous Balboa Boardwalk on Newport Harbor in Newport Beach. Check in about 40 minutes before your departure time and receive your boarding passes. Once on-board it is only a quick 15 minute cruise through Newport Bay before exiting and immediately entering the marine sanctuary where whale and dolphin sightings begin. Whales and/or dolphin maybe encountered immediately or make take longer to locate depending on the mammals. During your whale watching cruise the whale watching captain & on-board naturalist will provide neat details about the mammals being encountered as well as the marine habitat and lots of other neat details. The giant marine park just outside Newport Bay also happens to have some of the most scenic coastline in California traveling along the Newport Beach and Laguna Beach coastlines. While on your whale watching cruise refreshments of all types are available in the larger indoor salon for purchase at any point of your cruise. Photos and drone video of your trip/mammals sighted are also available for purchase as you return to Newport Bay from your whale watching cruise.
Full-Day Deep-Sea Fishing Cruise from Newport Beach
Set out from Newport Harbor for a day of deep-sea fishing in the Pacific Ocean. The crew on board your boat will help you set up your rod so you’ll be ready to reel in that yellowtail when it nibbles on your hook. Yellowtail can weigh up to 40 pounds (18 kg) and are known to be hardest-fighting fish you’ll encounter in these waters! Other fish you may catch include white sea bass, barracuda, bonito, calico bass, sand bass and halibut. While you wait for the fish to bite, relax on board the boat and take in the coastal scenery as you cruise past Long Beach, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Catalina Island, Dana Point and San Ononfre. The boat has a fully stocked snack bar with breakfast, lunch, snacks and beverages available for purchase. The boat also has both indoor and outdoor seating, along with restrooms. If you catch a fish of legal size (see Additional Information below for more details) and you want to make a meal out of it, you may have your fish filleted on board for a nominal fee. Only want to fish? No worries – simply catch and release!Don't want to fish but want to come along for the sail? Boarding passes are also available for purchase.
Hollywood Sightseeing Tour from Orange County
Get picked up from your hotel in Orange County and travel to Hollywood and Beverly Hills to see the most famous attractions. This tour is fully narrated so you'll know what you're seeing and what to look out for all along the way.Stop first at the Hollywood sign, located up on Mulholland Drive and overlooking the whole city, where you'll stop and take photographs.Continue to Hollywood Boulevard where you'll have 90 minutes on your own to see things like the Walk of Fame, Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Madame Tussauds, the Dolby Theater, and of course the star-lined sidewalk. The next stop is the legendary Sunset Strip where you'll see landmarks like Johnny Depp's Viper Room, The Whisky A Go Go, The Rainbow Room, The Roxy, plus many more.Cruise through Beverly Hills to see some celebrity homes, such as those formerly owned by Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. Stop at the Beverly Hills sign. Enjoy another 90 minutes of free time on Rodeo Drive, where you can grab some lunch and shop.From there, continue onto Wilshire Boulevard Miracle Mile, where you'll see the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the La Brea Tar Pits.At the conclusion of the tour, you'll be returned to your original point of departure.
Newport Beach Sunset Cruise by Catamaran
Make your way to the boat in Newport Beach for this romantic and scenic 1.5-hour cruise on board new 2016 double-decker 72-ft catamaran, the Newport Legacy. The departure time for the sunset cruise varies depending on the season, so check with the tour operator beforehand to know what time the boat will depart.Watch the sights of Newport Bay pass by as you snack on complimentary chips and salsa and admire the view. Newport Bay is the largest recreational bay on the West Coast as well as the largest natural bay. See the many yachts and ships making their way through the harbor. Live music from waterfront restaurants carries over the bay and instills the promise of an evening full of possibilities.Alcoholic beverages and additional snacks are available on board the boat at the full-service bar (own expense), including a Newport Bay margarita or a cold beer. Each boat has a state-of-the-art sound system, a large indoor salon, and upper deck seating.