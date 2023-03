Just west of Lagunitas, this small park has stands of tall redwood trees for picnicking beneath or hiking around. The wheelchair-accessible, 1.5-mile South Creek Trail runs beside fern-bordered Lagunitas Creek; otherwise, you can get a workout climbing Barnabe Peak (1466ft). Along an old railroad grade, the paved Cross Marin Trail (6 miles round-trip) is an easy creekside cycle for families.

West Marin Stagecoach route 68 stops at the park entrance several times daily.