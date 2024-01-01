Meander by tide pools along the coastline at Agate Beach, around the end of Duxbury Point. Low tide is best. Collecting rocks, shells or marine life is prohibited.
Agate Beach County Park
Marin County
Nearby Marin County attractions
This courtyard complex of five galleries exhibits local artists and showcases the region’s history. Look for the weathered Bolinas highway sign affixed to…
One of four regional Audubon Canyon Ranch preserves, this place hides in the hills above Bolinas Lagoon. It's a major nesting ground for great blue herons…
Formerly Point Reyes Bird Observatory, Point Blue's Palomarin Field Station has bird-banding and netting demonstrations, an unstaffed visitor center and a…
Stinson Beach (3 miles long) is a popular surf spot, with swimming advised from late May to mid-September only. For updated weather and surf conditions…
Red Rock Beach is around 1 mile south of Stinson Beach. It’s clothing-optional and attracts smaller crowds, probably because it can only be accessed via a…
Mt Tamalpais State Park encompasses 6300 acres of parklands and 60 miles of trails. Get a map and don't miss the summit of East Peak. Panoramic Hwy climbs…
7. Marin Municipal Water District
The bulk of Mt Tamalpais' natural areas are managed by the water district. The five reservoirs provide water to Marin County residents, and are beautiful…
Just over a mile northwest of Pelican Inn along Hwy 1, this overlook offers superb coastal views. During WWII scouts kept watch from the surrounding…