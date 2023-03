One of four regional Audubon Canyon Ranch preserves, this place hides in the hills above Bolinas Lagoon. It's a major nesting ground for great blue herons and great egrets; viewing scopes are set up behind blinds where you can watch these magnificent birds congregate to nest and hatch their chicks in tall redwoods. At low tide, harbor seals often doze on sandbars in the lagoon.

Confirm hours, which vary seasonally, before visiting. It's 3 miles north of Stinson Beach on Hwy 1.