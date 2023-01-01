Mt Tamalpais State Park encompasses 6300 acres of parklands and 60 miles of trails. Get a map and don't miss the summit of East Peak. Panoramic Hwy climbs from Hwy 1 through the park, then winds downhill to Stinson Beach, a mellow seaside town. Park headquarters are at Pantoll Station, the nexus of many trails, with a wooded first-come, first-served campground.

The park was formed in 1930, partly from land donated by congressman and naturalist William Kent (who, in 1907, also donated the land that became Muir Woods National Monument).