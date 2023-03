It should be no surprise to find this small, friendly museum in Marin County, where the sport of mountain biking was born on the slopes of Mt Tamalpais. Pay homage at the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame or browse historical exhibits on the evolution of the bicycle, beginning in the 19th century. You'll surely meet a local legend or two hanging out.

Everyone here is a life-long cycling fanatic, so expect impromptu, enthusiastic guided tours.