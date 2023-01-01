The centerpiece of MacArthur Park is its 14ft-deep lake. Originally a swamp, the lake reached 6th St before the extension of Wilshire Blvd sliced right through it in the 1930s, leading to the draining of its northern half. Today its glassy waters ripple with tales of suicide, drownings and showbiz lore: a bound Harry Houdini once plunged into (and escaped from) the lake, while Charlie Chaplin shot numerous films here, including his 1914 comedy, Twenty Minutes of Love.

In the summer, the park's historic band shell hosts free concerts, ranging from world music to child-friendly marionette shows.