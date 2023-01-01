It might look like an extravagant Spanish baroque villa, but this complex began life as one of the first drive-in markets in the western US. Opened in 1929, its design allowed motorists to access grocery stores in the inner courtyard lined with a flouncy Spanish Revival archway. Today the courtyard is packed with valet-parked cars and flanked by a handful of popular Korean restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques and a karaoke bar.

Across Alexandria St is Chapman Plaza's imposing sibling, Chapman Park Studio. Both buildings were designed by Los Angeles architecture firm Morgan, Walls and Clements – its other LA landmarks include the Mayan Theater in Downtown.