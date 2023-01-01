Clad in terracotta tiles and adorned with copper decorative motifs, this 1929 art-deco diva was the country’s first department store designed for shoppers arriving by car. Its main entrance was placed at the rear of the building, where shoppers were welcomed by valets at the porte cochere. The 241ft metal tower originally housed a searchlight, shining boldly to lure shoppers. Sadly, the luxury store closed in 1992 and is now a law school rarely open to the public.

The building was designed by father-and-son architects John and Donald Parkinson, who also co-designed City Hall in Downtown.