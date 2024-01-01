USC Fisher Museum of Art

Los Angeles

The university's art museum presents changing selections from its ever-expanding collection of American landscapes, British portraits, French Barbizon School paintings and modern Mexican masters such as Salomón Huerta and Gronk (Glugio Nicandro). It offers an annual student exhibition timed to commencement ceremonies each May.

