One Archives houses the world's largest LGBT library. Its roots are in One, the first homophile magazine published in the US (1953–67), and the 30,000-plus volume library covers everything from LGBT news magazines from around the world to recordings, gay and lesbian pulp fiction and erotica. Art exhibitions (often edgy) change about four times a year. If you'd like to tour the collection, contact the archives in advance.

Parking and entrance are via Scarff St.