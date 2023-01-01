University of Southern California

George Lucas, John Wayne and Neil Armstrong are among the famous alumni of this well-respected private university, founded in 1880, just north of Exposition Park. Free 50-minute, student-led tours depart from the admissions center Monday to Friday, and touch on campus history, architecture and student life. Reservations are strongly recommended. You can also pick up a self-guided tour at the admissions center or online.

To see changing art exhibits of noted artists and student shows, visit the USC Fisher Museum of Art.