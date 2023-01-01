Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Built in 1923, this grand stadium hosted the 1932 and 1984 Summer Olympic Games, the 1959 baseball World Series and two Super Bowls, is the temporary home stadium for the Los Angeles Rams and permanent home of University of Southern California Trojans (American) football teams. Informative guided tours dish the history and take you inside locker rooms, press box, the field and more (blackout dates apply).

Self-guided tours are also available, but don't let you inside the bowl.

The adjacent indoor Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena dates from 1959 and is still used for the rare rock concert.