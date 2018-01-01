Welcome to Laguna Beach
One of the earliest incorporated cities in California, Laguna has a strong tradition in the arts, starting with the plein air impressionists who lived and worked here in the early 1900s. Today it’s the home of renowned arts festivals, galleries, a well-known museum and exquisitely preserved arts-and-crafts cottages and bungalows that come as a relief after seeing endless miles of suburban beige-box architecture. It's also the OC's most prominent gay enclave (even if the gay nightlife scene is a shadow of its former self).
Top experiences in Laguna Beach
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Laguna Beach activities
Laguna Beach Kayak Tour with Sea Lion Viewing
Experience the mind-blowing beauty of the Southern California coastline from ocean to harbor to bay. You will launch out of Fisherman’s Cove, one of the calmest, wave-protected coves in Laguna Beach, then paddle the North Laguna coastline, teeming with marine life in its crystal clear waters. You’ll see hidden reefs where bright orange garibaldi fish swim just beneath you, and giant starfish attach to the rocks. You’ll explore the expanding and magnificent kelp forest, growing up to a foot a day, and enjoy views of Main Beach and the hidden coves and beaches of North Laguna. And you’ll get up close and personal with a colony of sea lions at Seal Rock, a nature sanctuary. All instructors are all experienced watermen and women who will share their love of the ocean with your group.This guided tour is the perfect group activity to keep everyone together in an inclusive, exhilarating activity that promotes teamwork, fitness and the wonder of nature. This adventure is suitable for those who can swim and have a love of the ocean.
Whale-Watching and Orange County Beach Bus Tour from Anaheim
Your tour will begin with pick up from your Anaheim hotel. Depending on the number of guests, you will either enjoy a ride in a tour van or a woody-style bus with individual captains chairs and historic photos. This narrated tour takes you to the beautiful beaches of Orange County. In addition to your 2.5-hour whale and dolphin watching cruise, you will stop at three beautiful beach towns along the Orange County Coastline!At Laguna Beach, you'll stop for a photo above the cliffs for approximately 20 minutes to explore the breathtaking coastline. You will then head north to Newport Beach and onto the beautiful Newport Peninsula with a stop at the Historic Fun Zone. See locations featured in the hit show, The OC, The Bachelor and more! Here you'll enjoy a 2.5-hour whale and dolphin watching excursion on the beautiful Pacific Ocean.When you return, you'll head north to the Original "Surf City, USA" - Huntington Beach! You'll have an hour here to explore Main Street and the Strand, make a stop by the International Surf Museum and explore other great shops and restaurants before returning to your hotel.
Exclusive Semi-Private Boat Tour: Ultimate Dolphin and Whale Watching Expedition - Laguna Beach California
We offer the best small group ocean tours. We invite you to share photographic, non-threatening close-encounters with Dolphins, Whales and other various marine life! Catch an exciting peek with this 2-hour whale-watching cruise in Dana Point. Your excursion includes intimate narration and discussion from your captain, as you learn more about these majestic creatures. Enjoy stunning views and photo opportunities while traveling along Orange County's beautiful coastline. Your family-friendly cruise comes with a guarantee that you’ll spot a whale or marine mammal during your adventure. This tour operates year round, as we have several whale migration periods and a multitude of marine life to observe. Keep your eyes peeled as your captain helps to point out any marine life that pops up, and soak up the stunning backdrop of the coastline and surrounding Islands. This tour has multiple departures times to fit your travel schedule, and will conclude at its original departure point.Avoid the crowds, experience nature aboard your own semi-private boat. This tour is available to 5 passengers and is considered semi-private since it may contain 1-3 different groups.
Laguna Beach SUP Lesson and Tour
Experience the fastest growing water sport in the most epic of settings: stand-up paddle boarding in Laguna Beach, brimming with sea life and amazing panoramic views. It's a great option for those looking to learn and enjoy this thrilling sport. It's truly a unique experience to launch paddle boards from Fisherman's Cove, the safest, most wave protected beach in Laguna. You will tour through North Laguna, the calmest, most contoured coastline that includes a visit to Seal Rock, a sea lion sanctuary. Paddle board lesson/tours are 2 hours, giving you ample time to stand, sit, kneel, lollygag and enjoy. By using actual touring paddle boards means you'll go faster and go further. Stand-up paddle tours are for everyone who can swim and have a love of the ocean. No experience necessary. Eco friendly touring boards are used to provide maximum stability. The best, most stable touring paddle boards in the business that will take you further, with more ease. Paddle boards are custom made for strength, stability, durability, and torque.
2-hour Surf Lesson at Laguna Beach
Our instructors are experienced professionals who pride themselves on getting you up and keeping you safe. We have a very high ratio of students standing up the first time, and launching into a lifetime of passion for surfing and surf culture. We love beginners. No prior experience necessary, though you must be able to swim and have a healthy love of the ocean. This is a high-energy group activity and we maintain a small guide to student ratio.Arrive at the surf shack and get geared up for surfing and get greeted by a clean and professional surf instructor. Then, walk down to the semi-private Laguna community beach to a local Laguna Beach break known as Thalia. Learn and practice on the beach and enjoy 90mins in the water with a trained professional surf instructor. Standing up during first lesson is extremely likely.
Laguna Beach Surf Lessons
Select a lesson time and meet your instructor at the designated location. Get outfitted with a wetsuit and surfboard before learning the basics on land. Learn about safety, etiquette, technique, tides and ocean conditions before hitting the water to catch some waves. With your instructor by your side, practice your new skills in the water. Lessons are available for surfers of all levels.