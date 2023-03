This modest, volunteer-run museum recounts milestones in experimental flight testing in the surrounding desert, including the first breaking of the sound barrier, the first hypersonic flight and the first space-shuttle landing. Its collection includes an F-4 fighter jet, an XLR-8 rocket engine and flight suits and helmets.

It was named for the late Colonel Vernon Parker Saxon Jr, a vice commander at the nearby Edwards Airforce Base's Flight Test Center.