Storied Edwards Air Force Base is a flight-test facility for the US Air Force, NASA and civilian aircraft, and a training school for test pilots with the ‘right stuff.' It was here that Chuck Yeager piloted the world’s first supersonic flight, and the first space shuttles glided in after their missions. Free five-hour tours are offered on the first Friday of the month. Reservations are essential and tours fill up quickly months in advance. The website has details.