Some 4000 years ago, the Antelope Valley was an important trade route linking American Indian cultures throughout the Great Basin, California and the Southwest. Today, this out-of-the-way museum presents exhibits related to all three groups in a 1928 Tudor-style structure huddling against a rock formation called Piute Butte. Some boulders are neatly integrated into the exhibit space whose highlight is the Kachina (doll) collection.