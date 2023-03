Colorful as a box of crayons, this roadside folk-art collection is a forest of over 200 ‘bottle trees’ made from recycled soda and beer containers, telephone poles and weathered railroad signs.

Elmer Long, who was a career man at the cement factory you’ll pass just out of town, is the proprietor and cracked artistic genius. If you see someone with a Santa beard and leathery skin, you've found the right man.