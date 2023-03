Pay your respects to early desert adventurers at the old Stone Hotel. Built in 1875 of adobe and stone, it once housed miners, desert explorers and wanderers, including Sierra Nevada naturalist John Muir and desert-adventurer Death Valley Scotty.

The hotel is in Daggett, site of the harsh California inspection station faced by Dust Bowl refugees in Grapes of Wrath. Today, there isn't much action, but it's a windswept picturesque place nonetheless.