Calico Ghost Town

This endearingly hokey Old West attraction consists of a cluster of pioneer-era buildings amid the ruins of a 1881 silver-mining town, reconstructed nearly a century later by Walter Knott (founder of Knott's Berry Farm). Note that optional activities such as gold panning, a mine tour and access to the 'mystery shack' are $3 extra each (or $7.50 for all). Trips on a narrow-gauge railway are $4.50. Old-timey heritage celebrations include Civil War reenactments and a bluegrass ‘hootenanny.’

Take the Ghost Town Rd exit off I-15; it's about 3.5 miles uphill. There’s also a campground (tent/RV sites with full hookup $30/40).