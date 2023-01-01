This port made history in 2003 with the launch of SpaceShipOne, the first privately funded human space flight, thus laying the groundwork for commercial space tourism. A replica of SpaceShipOne is on display in the airport’s small Legacy Park, along with a scale model of the Voyager aircraft and an original Rotary Rocket Roton, a manned spacecraft intended to deliver small satellites into space. The Voyager Cafe has some great old photographs. Enter from Airport Blvd, off Hwy 58.

Part of the airport is a huge airplane graveyard (off-limits to visitors) where retired commercial airplanes roost in the dry desert air waiting to be scavenged for spare parts.