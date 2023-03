The golden poppy is California's state flower and in this park it's given centerstage, especially from mid-March through April when the hills are practically aglow in the dainty flower and lupine, goldfields and lacy phacelia provide yellow and purple accents.

There are 8 miles of trails weaving through the park, which are a joy to explore any time of year. The reserve is 15 miles west of Hwy 14 near Lancaster.