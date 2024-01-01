Randsburg

The Deserts

About 20 miles south of Ridgecrest, off US Hwy 395, Randsburg is a 'living ghost town,' an abandoned and now (somewhat) reinhabited gold-mining town circa 1895. You can visit a tiny historical museum, antiques shops, saloon, jailhouse and general store with soda fountain. Most places close on weekdays.

