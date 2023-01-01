US Naval Museum of Armament & Technology

Touch a Tomahawk missile or mug with a 'Fat Man' (atomic bomb, that is) at this museum on a classified US Navy base. The weapons collection will likely fascinate technology, flight, history and military buffs – and perhaps even utter pacifists. Until its relocation to a new building that's under construction at 130 E Las Flores in downtown Ridgecrest, access is restricted to US citizens; bring driver's license and proof of car insurance and prepare to spend two hours for clearance.