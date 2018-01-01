Welcome to Berkeley
Berkeley is also home to a large South Asian community, as evidenced by an abundance of sari shops on University Ave and an unusually large number of Indian, Pakistani and Nepalese restaurants.
BART SFO Voucher
BART trains depart from the SFO International Terminal 3 to 4 times per hour to downtown San Francisco. The train stops at 4 downtown stations located near the Civic Center, Union Square, Moscone and Financial District hotels. Fisherman's Wharf hotels are a very short taxi ride from the Embarcadero station. This is the last station before the train goes under the San Francisco Bay to the East Bay and to cities like Berkeley, Oakland and beyond.Purchase a voucher redeemable for a $20 BART ticket. Your $20 BART ticket will have enough value for a round trip BART ride from SFO to Downtown San Francisco, Downtown Oakland or Downtown Berkeley, plus a small balance you can easily upgrade for round trip travel to East Bay destinations or for additional BART rides anywhere in the BART system. If you need to add more value to your BART ticket, you can do so at any BART station Ticket Vending Machine. Ticket Vending Machines accept cash as well as Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express. .
Small-Group Golden Gate Bridge Sailing Tour
Board the boat in the morning, grab a comfortable place to sit or stand, and prepare yourself to be wowed by the Bay Area. Cruise on the boat right under the Golden Gate, one of the most iconic bridges on the planet, then sail through the bay, going back toward the Bay Bridge, getting an incredible view of the majestic San Francisco skyline on one side and Oakland and Berkeley on the other side. Sail around Angel Island as well as Alcatraz, the legendary former prison, and look out beautiful Sausalito and the Marin Headlands to the north. While there is no guide or narrative while on the ship, feel free to ask the captain and crew any questions about the cruise. Two drinks are included, including Champagne, beer, mimosa, wine, soda, or water.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Metropolitan Oakland International Airport to Berkeley City - One Way
Relax and enjoy while your private driver leads you the way to your location in Berkeley. Don’t worry about any transfer details or specifics as everything will be taken care of. Once you arrived and found your way to the arrival terminal, you will find your private driver holding a sign with your name on it. In case you are delayed: do not worry, your driver will be monitoring the flight. From here he will assist you with your luggage and lead you to the car. As soon as you and the driver double-checked the destination in Berkeley you provided us with he will make sure you arrive there quick and safe. If you are lucky you might even pass by the famous Berkeley Marina or the beautiful Shattuck Avenue. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Berkeley. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Easter Day Bay Loop
Schedule Marina Berkeley at 11:00am & 1:00pm, Tiburon, Sam's Anchor Cafe 11:30am & 1:30pm, Hyde Street Pier 12:10am & 2:10pm Pier 1.5, next to Ferry Building 12:30am & 2:30pm returning to Berkeley at 3:00pm Dress in layers, boating on the San Francisco Bay offers ever-changing views and exciting microclimates. Weather can change in a minute. Windbreaker, warm base layer, gloves, hat, scarf, sunglasses, and comfortable shoes are encouraged. Riders board at the K Dock at Berkeley Marina in front of Harbormaster’s office (next to Hana Japan Restaurant). Berkeley Marina is on bus line 81, which goes to UC Berkeley, BART, and the Berkeley Capitol Corridor Amtrak Station. Our riders are also permitted to park for free across the street in the South Sailing Basin gravel parking lot near the UC Aquatic Center. Riders board from Sam's Anchor Cafe in Tiburon. Paid parking lot across the street from Sam's. Riders board at the Hyde Street Fishing Harbor (not the Historic Hyde Street Pier) Follow water taxi sign to the gate. Our crew will be there to meet you. We are adjacent to the Port of SF Harbor Office. *Our operations are subject to cancellation due to weather and lack of passenger demand. *Bookings become non-refundable, and non-creditable 24 hours prior to the event's commencement.