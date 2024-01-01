One of Disneyland's original rides from 1955, the Mississippi River–style paddle-wheeler Mark Twain Riverboat offers a relaxing cruise on the Rivers of America.
Mark Twain Riverboat
Disneyland Resort
0.02 MILES
Take a slow boat on the Rivers of America in this replica of an 18th-century sailing ship.
0.02 MILES
This Disney 'land' is a salute to old Americana: the Mississippi-style paddle-wheel Mark Twain Riverboat, the 18th-century replica Sailing Ship Columbia,…
0.06 MILES
Loosely deriving its jungle theme from Southeast Asia and Africa, Adventureland has a number of attractions, but the hands-down highlight is the safari…
0.06 MILES
The little ones love climbing the stairways of this 80ft-tall treehouse.
5. Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island
0.06 MILES
Frontierland’s Tom Sawyer Island – the only attraction in the park personally designed by Uncle Walt – has been reimagined in the wake of the Pirates of…
0.06 MILES
On this classic, original Disneyland ride from 1955, exotic audio-animatronic animals from the Amazon, Ganges, Nile and Irrawaddy Rivers jump out and…
0.07 MILES
Pirates of the Caribbean is the longest ride in Disneyland (17 minutes) and one of the longest running, opened in 1967. That's half a century of folks…
0.07 MILES
The vintage Enchanted Tiki Room's main attraction is the kitschy, corny, good-natured show of wisecracking, singing audio-animatronic birds and plants in…