Mark Twain Riverboat

Disneyland Resort

LoginSave

One of Disneyland's original rides from 1955, the Mississippi River–style paddle-wheeler Mark Twain Riverboat offers a relaxing cruise on the Rivers of America.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • People entering Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm, celebrating a Southern California Halloween tradition, on October 14, 2013.

    Knott’s Berry Farm

    4.99 MILES

    What started as a simple berry farm is now a sprawling 160-acre operation with rides, live shows and lovable Peanuts characters roaming the grounds. Knott…

  • San Juan Capistrano church

    Mission San Juan Capistrano

    26.04 MILES

    Famous for its swallows that fly back to town every year on March 19 (though sometimes they’re just a bit early), San Juan Capistrano is home to the …

  • The Broad Museum of Los Angeles.

    Broad

    25.25 MILES

    From the instant it opened in September 2015, the Broad (rhymes with 'road') became a must-visit for contemporary-art fans. It houses the world-class…

  • Interior of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California.

    Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

    25.2 MILES

    LA is unlike any other city, and this cathedral is unlike any other cathedral. Seat of the US's largest Roman Catholic archdiocese (some five million…

  • The Bowers Museum

    Bowers Museum

    4.53 MILES

    From its stately, Spanish Colonial–style shell, the Bowers Museum explodes onto the scene every year or so with remarkable exhibits that remind LA-centric…

  • Watts Towers

    Watts Towers

    20.39 MILES

    The three 'Gothic' spires of the fabulous Watts Towers rank among the world’s greatest monuments of folk art. In 1921 Italian immigrant Simon Rodia set…

  • USA, California, Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall

    Walt Disney Concert Hall

    25.26 MILES

    A molten blend of steel, music and psychedelic architecture, this iconic concert venue is the home base of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, but has also…

View more attractions

Nearby Disneyland Resort attractions

1. Sailing Ship Columbia

0.02 MILES

Take a slow boat on the Rivers of America in this replica of an 18th-century sailing ship.

2. Frontierland

0.02 MILES

This Disney 'land' is a salute to old Americana: the Mississippi-style paddle-wheel Mark Twain Riverboat, the 18th-century replica Sailing Ship Columbia,…

3. Adventureland

0.06 MILES

Loosely deriving its jungle theme from Southeast Asia and Africa, Adventureland has a number of attractions, but the hands-down highlight is the safari…

5. Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

0.06 MILES

Frontierland’s Tom Sawyer Island – the only attraction in the park personally designed by Uncle Walt – has been reimagined in the wake of the Pirates of…

6. Jungle Cruise

0.06 MILES

On this classic, original Disneyland ride from 1955, exotic audio-animatronic animals from the Amazon, Ganges, Nile and Irrawaddy Rivers jump out and…

7. Pirates of the Caribbean

0.07 MILES

Pirates of the Caribbean is the longest ride in Disneyland (17 minutes) and one of the longest running, opened in 1967. That's half a century of folks…

8. Enchanted Tiki Room

0.07 MILES

The vintage Enchanted Tiki Room's main attraction is the kitschy, corny, good-natured show of wisecracking, singing audio-animatronic birds and plants in…