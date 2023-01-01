Pirates of the Caribbean is the longest ride in Disneyland (17 minutes) and one of the longest running, opened in 1967. That's half a century of folks hearing audio-animatronic pirates singing 'Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate’s life for me' as they cruise by on a boat. You’ll float through the subterranean haunts of tawdry pirates, where dead buccaneers perch atop their mounds of booty and Jack Sparrow pops up occasionally.

Fun fact: unlike many of the other film-inspired rides at Disneyland, in this case the ride inspired the popular movies, instead of the other way around.