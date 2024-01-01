Frontierland’s Tom Sawyer Island – the only attraction in the park personally designed by Uncle Walt – has been reimagined in the wake of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Renamed the Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island, the island now honors Tom in name only.
