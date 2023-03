The vintage Enchanted Tiki Room's main attraction is the kitschy, corny, good-natured show of wisecracking, singing audio-animatronic birds and plants in a feathery, flowery South Seas–inspired song and dance. Even if you don't stay for the show, it's worth a peek at the carvings of Hawaiian gods and goddesses.

Next door is a stall selling Dole Whip, basically a soft pineapple sorbet and one of Disneyland's signature tastes.