Fashioned after Walt’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri, bustling Main Street USA resembles the classic turn-of-the-20th-century, all-American town. It’s an idyllic, relentlessly upbeat representation, complete with barbershop quartet, penny arcades, ice-cream shops and a steam train. The music playing in the background is from American musicals, and there’s a flag-retreat ceremony every afternoon.

Great Moments with Mr Lincoln, a 15-minute audio-animatronic presentation on Honest Abe, sits inside the fascinating Disneyland Story exhibit. Nearby, kids love seeing old-school Disney cartoons like Steamboat Willie inside Main Street Cinema.

Main Street ends in the Central Plaza. Lording over the plaza is Sleeping Beauty Castle, the castle featured on the Disney logo. Inside the iconic structure (fashioned after a real 19th-century Bavarian castle), dolls and big books tell the story of Sleeping Beauty. As if you didn’t know it already.