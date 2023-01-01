Loosely deriving its jungle theme from Southeast Asia and Africa, Adventureland has a number of attractions, but the hands-down highlight is the safari-style Indiana Jones Adventure. Nearby, little ones love climbing the stairways of Tarzan’s Treehouse. Cool down on the Jungle Cruise, viewing exotic audio-animatronic animals from rivers of South America, India, Africa and Southeast Asia. And the classic Enchanted Tiki Room features carvings of Hawaiian gods and goddesses and a show of singing, dancing audio-animatronic birds and flowers.