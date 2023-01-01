This Disney 'land' is a salute to old Americana: the Mississippi-style paddle-wheel Mark Twain Riverboat, the 18th-century replica Sailing Ship Columbia, a rip-roarin’ Old West town with a shooting gallery and the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a mining-themed roller coaster. The former Tom Sawyer Island – the only attraction in the park personally designed by Uncle Walt – has been reimagined in the wake of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and renamed the Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island.