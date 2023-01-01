California’s biggest factory of dreams is presented here in miniature, with soundstages, movable props, and – of course – a studio store. A Guardians of the Galaxy–themed ride was in the works as we went to press, but for now one of the top attractions is a one-hour live stage version of Frozen, at the Hyperion Theater.

Learn how to draw like Disney in the Animation Academy or simply be amazed by the interactive Sorcerer’s Workshop, both housed inside the Animation Building.

Children can navigate a taxicab through ‘Monstropolis’ on the Monsters, Inc: Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! ride heading back toward the street’s beginning.

If you arrive early in the day, you’ll get an unobstructed look at the forced-perspective mural at the end of the street, a sky-and-land backdrop that looks, at least in photographs, like the street keeps going.